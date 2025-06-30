Himesh Reshammiya's hilarious review of Heads of State leaves fans in splits: ‘PC ne film mein desi tadka daal diya’

Himesh Reshammiya, known for his musical flair and over-the-top screen charisma, just redefined film reviewing by turning it into a full-blown performance. In a special segment titled 'Reviews-E-Reshammiya', Himesh delivered his verdict on Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Elba starrer Heads of State, and fans could not keep calm. (Also read: Himesh Reshammiya asks concert audience ‘regular gaaun ya naak se?' Watch) Himesh Reshammiya reviews Heads of State starring Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Alba.

Himesh reviews Heads of State

In a video posted by Prime Video on Sunday, Himesh is seen surrounded by flashing cameras reviewing the film with dramatic flair and comic timing that left fans in splits.

He called the Heads of State an “action mixtape” packed with “seeti-worthy moments,” even breaking into Tandoori Days mid-review. Himesh used hilarious one-liners like, "Is movie me punches hi nahi, punchlines bhi hai (This film not only has punches but punchlines too)" and "PC ne ek global film mein, desi tadka dal diya hai. Jese mere Gen Z fans kehte hai, she ate (Priyanka Chopra as given a desi touch to a global film. Just like how my Gen Z fans say, 'She ate')"

He summed his colourful commentary by saying, "tumhari life me itna action nahi hoga, jitna, Heads of State ke ek scene me hai (There isn't as much action in your entire life as there is in a single scene of Heads of State)." Watch the hilarious video here.

Fans react

Fans could not control their laughter as they saw this unique review by Himesh. They flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. One comment on Instagram read, "Super Star, Rock Star OG Bole To @realhimesh Sir ka Jalwa Hi Alag Hai Boss, Jai Mata Di Rock Star, Let’s Rock. (sic)". Another fan said, “Rizz Hi Rizz bhai, Rizz Hi Rizz (So much Rizz, brother)”. A fourth comment read, “Lord Himesh Reshammiya (heart eyes emoji)”. Another fan wrote, “OG for reason (fire emoji)”

About Heads of State

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State promises a wild ride of political chaos, action-packed buddy comedy, and world-saving mayhem. The story follows US President Will Derringer (John Cena) and British Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), whose international egos collide when Air Force One is shot down in hostile territory. Tasked with saving them is elite MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra), and together, the unlikely trio must navigate conspiracies, danger, and each other.

Heads of State, also starring Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles, premieres globally on 2 July on Prime Video.