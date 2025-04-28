Ground Zero box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi film continues upward climb, but still earns just 5 crore

Ground Zero box office collection day 3: The Tejas Deoskar film is now witnessing a growth in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film starring Emraan Hashmi earned over ₹2 crore on day three, Sunday. Ground Zero is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. (Also Read | Ground Zero movie review: Emraan Hashmi's well-made thriller drags slightly but pays off well) Ground Zero box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi as Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey in a still from the film.

Ground Zero domestic box office collection

According to the report, Ground Zero earned ₹1.15 crore on day one and ₹1.9 crore on day two. On day three it collected ₹2.15 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, Ground Zero has earned ₹5.20 crore in India. The film had an overall 17.25% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

If we take a look at Emraan's films in the last few years, Ground Zero has not been doing very well. However, it has been holding steady. Emraan's last film Tiger 3 (2023) with Salman Khan earned ₹44.3 crore nett on day three in India. The same year, his film Selfiee, with Akshay Kumar, collected ₹3.95 crore nett in India on the third day. His 2021 film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan had earned only ₹90 lakh on day three of its release.

HT review of Ground Zero

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Emraan Hashmi as Narendra gives it his all as an actor. Here, he gets a chance to laugh, cry, fight- but falls a bit short in scenes which require more aggression and passion. Sai Tamhankar as his better half plays her role well. Mukesh Tiwari gets a chance to move away from the many comic roles we have seen him in till date, and he manages it. Zoya Hussain as an intelligence official lends good support to Emraan's character. Overall, Ground Zero is a well-made film that has arrived at the right time. It thankfully steers away from chest-thumping jingoism, and that is a relief."

About Ground Zero

The action-thriller also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles. Ground Zero chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple.