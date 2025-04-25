Ground Zero movie review: Emraan Hashmi's well-made thriller drags slightly but pays off well

Ground Zero movie review

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain

Director:

Star Rating: ★★★ Though unplanned, the release of Ground Zero comes at a particularly relevant moment following the Pahalgam attack. The nation is upset, angry, and amidst all this, when a film about unrest in Kashmir and India's bravery comes to the fore, it is bound to find takers. Set against the backdrop of recent violence, Ground Zero tells the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey's pursuit of terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem

What is the plot of Ground Zero

The film revolves around the operation to take down terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, or Ghazi Baba, led by BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (played by Emraan Hashmi). The story begins with the 'Pistol gang', which has been killing BSF officers stationed in JnK in the early 2000s, and Narendra wants to nab the mastermind behind these heinous attacks. But all attention and manpower is diverted towards the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Another attack follows. The pace of the screenplay is good, as we get sucked into this world of intelligence and counter-terrorism.

Ground Zero benefits from being based on real life incidents, and also combining real footage as part of the on-screen recreation. The makers (director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani) have good material in hand.

Written by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava, the film maintains a balance between showcasing the professional and private lives of people who risk it out every day for us and the country. It also touches upon the brainwashing of the youth, lured into an uncertain life in the name of religion. But since there is so much to take in, the length seems like a hindrance. It's something the editor Chandrashekhar Prajapati could have done a better job on, but there's coherence in whatever unfolds.

An authentic approach

Authenticity in the BSF's portrayal shows. The makers have rightfully consulted a lot of high-ranking officers during the making, which explains the long list of people thanked as the film begins.

Emraan as Narendra gives it his all as an actor. Here, he gets a chance to laugh, cry, fight- but falls a bit short in scenes which require more aggression and passion. Sai Tamhankar as his better half plays her role well. Mukesh Tiwari gets a chance to move away from the many comic roles we have seen him in till date, and he manages it. Zoya Hussain as an intelligence official lends good support to Emraan's character.

Overall, Ground Zero is a well-made film that has arrived at the right time. It thankfully steers away from chest-thumping jingoism, and that is a relief.