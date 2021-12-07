Gurdas Maan, a guest at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, sings song for them. Watch video

Singer Gurdas Maan is one of the guests at actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. He was surrounded by mediapersons as he landed in Jaipur and was asked to give a message to the couple. He also dedicated one of his songs to them.

Gurdas was asked to say something about Vicky and Katrina. “Bohot bohot pyaar, jodi ko pyaar (Lots of love to the couple),” he said, wishing them a long life together. On the insistence of reporters, he also sang two lines from his song, Teri Ghori Jeeve for them.

Vicky and Katrina are set to tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan but the pre-wedding ceremonies are currently underway, according to reports. Gurdas’ arrival at the Jaipur airport sparked rumours that he would perform at the wedding but he said that he is attending as a family friend.

On the guest list are celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Anaita Shroff Adajania, among others. Reports suggest that there is a no-phone policy at the wedding.

Fan clubs shared a picture of a gift hamper with a note requesting to not bring phones to the wedding. While it is being reported that Vicky and Katrina sent all their guests this welcome hamper, there is no confirmation on it.

“You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Enjoy the refreshments that we have put together. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for the fun-filled, exciting adventure. W request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies or events. We can’t wait to see you!” the note read.