Bharti Singh clarifies rumour about Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, shares videos from flight

Comedian Bharti Singh shared a boomerang video of her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa sleeping next to her on a flight, while she had an unimpressed look on her face. “Uth jaooooo (Wake up),” she captioned the clip, which she posted on Instagram Stories.

From the looks of it, fans speculated that Bharti and Haarsh were on their way to attend actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding in Rajasthan. However, Bharti put the rumours to rest with another boomerang video. “Guys, hum Vicky-Katrina ki shaadi mein nahi, Dubai se apne ghar ja rahe hai (we are not going to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, we are returning home from Dubai),” she wrote, adding a bunch of laughing emojis.

Vicky and Katrina are set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan this week. Reports suggest that the pre-wedding festivities will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the wedding ceremony itself will be taking place on Thursday. Singer Gurdas Maan is expected to perform at the wedding.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia and Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, are on the guest list. Reports suggest that they have been given code names to maintain secrecy. It is also being said that there is a no-phone policy at the wedding.

Comedian couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale poked fun at the reported restrictions at the wedding. “Roz nayi khabar aati hai ki yeh allowed nahi hai, woh allowed nahi hai. Kal ko khabar aayegi Vicky Kaushal ki shaadi mein khud Vicky Kaushal allowed nahi hai (Every day, there is a new news report about what is not allowed at the wedding. Tomorrow, there will be a news report that Vicky Kaushal is not allowed at his own wedding),” Sanket quipped.