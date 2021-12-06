Fans get a sneak peek of Vicky Kaushal's traditional wedding sherwani outside his home. See pics

Actor Vicky Kaushal who is all set to tie the knot with actor Katrina Kaif has finally received his wedding outfit. Even though the actors have yet not revealed any details about the wedding, the paparazzi have spotted their families at their homes, and now, Vicky's wedding ensemble.

On Sunday, videos and photos of Vicky's wedding outfit wrapped in a blue fabric cover were shared. In the video, a man can be seen carrying a blue suit cover with Vicky's name on it. A small cutout on the cover reveals, that Vicky's big day sherwani, designed by Kunal Rawal, will be of an off-white/ivory shade.

Vicky Kaushal's wedding outfit. (Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal to wear designer Kunal Rawal's ensemble on his wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

Earlier today, a video of food packets sent over by Vicky for the paparazzi was shared on Instagram. The caption read, “Sweet #vickykaushal sent food packets made by his chef for all the paps waiting outside his residence. Last night the wedding festivities began with a function at Vicky's home. #katrinakaif and her mom were there till late night. #vickykatrinakishaadi #vickykishaadi #bigfatindianwedding.”

Vicky and Katrina will be getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. According to a report by ANI, the wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7-9. Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan has said, “As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.”

Over the weekend, Katrina, her mother Suzanne Turquotte, sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien Laurent Michel were spotted seemingly running errands.

Some of the Bollywood celebrities who might attend the wedding include, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, directors Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari, Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan.