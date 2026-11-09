Gurfateh Pirzada furious at the ‘stupidity of masses’ on Diwali, says firecrackers burnt his entire balcony and a room

Diwali celebrations in Mumbai led to numerous small fires caused by firecrackers. Actor Gurfateh Pirzada, who was recently seen in Lust Stories 3, shared that the entire balcony of his Mumbai residence was burnt on Diwali eve after catching fire from bursting crackers. The actor shared pictures of his room in Mumbai and tagged Mumbai police to raise concern about the situation.

Gurfateh shares pictures of his room

Gurfateh Pirzada shared that parts of his Mumbai residence was affected by firecrackers.

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Taking to Instagram Stories, Gurfateh shared a picture of how his room looked after it was burnt due to crackers entering from the balcony situated just outside. The curtains were pulled on one side of the bed as some other household items were shifted inside the room. The balcony was filled with smoke.

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Gurfateh wrote in the caption accompanying the picture: “The sheer stupidity of the masses is astounding… crackers burnt my entire balcony and almost my entire room. The entire city is burning and is a gas chamber. @mybmc @mumbaipolice.”

Deep Dive How high did Mumbai’s AQI rise after Diwali firecrackers? Several monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 400 overnight, including Navy Nagar at 497 and Shivaji Nagar at 444. Mumbai’s overall AQI was 171 on Monday morning, in the moderate category. Why did air pollution spike in Mumbai overnight after Diwali? Firecrackers released fine particulate matter and other pollutants, and readings rose sharply after sunset as crackers were burst. Thick haze enveloped the city as pollution levels climbed overnight. What happened to Gurfateh Pirzada’s home on Diwali? Pirzada said firecrackers entering from his balcony caused a fire that burnt the entire balcony and almost his entire room. He shared pictures of the damage and tagged Mumbai authorities to raise concern.

Gurfateh via Instagram Stories.

Gurfateh also shared a screenshot of the AQI number in Mumbai on Sunday evening, which shot up to 521. The actor also penned a strong statement to raise concern about the air pollution post-Diwali, which read, “So furious at the insensitivity at display last night. For a country obsessed with having kids we sure don't give a ***k about the air they might inhale. Zero governance and zero ****ing accountability. Not even going to talk about what the domesticated animals and strays must have been through.”

Air pollution in Mumbai

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{{^usCountry}} Diwali firecrackers triggered overnight pollution spikes in Mumbai, with Navy Nagar recording an AQI of 497 and several areas crossing 400. Thick haze enveloped the city after pollution levels surged overnight, marking one of Mumbai’s worst air quality spells of the season. Kherwadi recorded the highest AQI among the city’s monitoring stations at 264 at 7am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diwali firecrackers triggered overnight pollution spikes in Mumbai, with Navy Nagar recording an AQI of 497 and several areas crossing 400. Thick haze enveloped the city after pollution levels surged overnight, marking one of Mumbai’s worst air quality spells of the season. Kherwadi recorded the highest AQI among the city’s monitoring stations at 264 at 7am {{/usCountry}}

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The Bombay High Court’s order had put a ban on bursting firecrackers in public places, which prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday to rope in 237 corporators to spread awareness about the harmful effects of bursting firecrackers in slums and densely populated neighbourhoods amidst concerns over rising air and noise pollution during Diwali.