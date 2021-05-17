Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gurmeet Choudhary lashes out at people black marketing Covid medicines: They do not deserve to live
bollywood

Gurmeet Choudhary lashes out at people black marketing Covid medicines: They do not deserve to live

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary talks about the problems people are facing due to medicines and essentials being sold in black during the Covid crisis.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur for covid patients.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has come at the forefront to help people suffering during the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. From arranging oxygen cylinders, beds in hospitals to constantly amplifying their SOS calls on social media and even donating his plasma post recovering from Covid, the actor has done his bit to the fullest.

“This movement is going to get a lot bigger. I’m making a bigger team because right now, the focus is on helping people with medicines and hospital beds, cylinders and ventilators on priority,” says the actor, who has recently launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur for Covid patients.

That said, the biggest roadblock Choudhary, 40, says he’s facing is the black marketing of these critical items. Extremely angered at such malpractices that too during a crisis, he rues, “I’m personally facing this problem so often. People call me and say, ‘Mere papa ko bacha lo, voh marr jaayenge’. But, there are people who hear this kind of stuff with their own ears yet black market medicines, and keep stocking of essential items. They just don’t deserve to live. They’re black marketing something as critical as medicines and oxygen, and stopping it from reaching people.”

Having battled the virus along with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee in October last year, the actor is of the opinion that these people indulging in unfair practices should be brought to justice, and everyone should use social media to expose them.

“Strict action lena chahiye, ab time aa gaya hai ek movement start karne ka. Wherever items are being sold in black, it’s the responsibility of people to click photos with those items and tell everyone where it’s being done. This is the biggest issue everyone is facing right now. Chaah ke bhi kuchh nahi kar paa rahe hain hum, kyunki samaan mil hi nahi raha. We’ve to run around a lot and work on the ground level for this,” he shares.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has come at the forefront to help people suffering during the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. From arranging oxygen cylinders, beds in hospitals to constantly amplifying their SOS calls on social media and even donating his plasma post recovering from Covid, the actor has done his bit to the fullest.

“This movement is going to get a lot bigger. I’m making a bigger team because right now, the focus is on helping people with medicines and hospital beds, cylinders and ventilators on priority,” says the actor, who has recently launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur for Covid patients.

That said, the biggest roadblock Choudhary, 40, says he’s facing is the black marketing of these critical items. Extremely angered at such malpractices that too during a crisis, he rues, “I’m personally facing this problem so often. People call me and say, ‘Mere papa ko bacha lo, voh marr jaayenge’. But, there are people who hear this kind of stuff with their own ears yet black market medicines, and keep stocking of essential items. They just don’t deserve to live. They’re black marketing something as critical as medicines and oxygen, and stopping it from reaching people.”

Having battled the virus along with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee in October last year, the actor is of the opinion that these people indulging in unfair practices should be brought to justice, and everyone should use social media to expose them.

“Strict action lena chahiye, ab time aa gaya hai ek movement start karne ka. Wherever items are being sold in black, it’s the responsibility of people to click photos with those items and tell everyone where it’s being done. This is the biggest issue everyone is facing right now. Chaah ke bhi kuchh nahi kar paa rahe hain hum, kyunki samaan mil hi nahi raha. We’ve to run around a lot and work on the ground level for this,” he shares.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP