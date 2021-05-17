Gurmeet Choudhary lashes out at people black marketing Covid medicines: They do not deserve to live

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has come at the forefront to help people suffering during the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. From arranging oxygen cylinders, beds in hospitals to constantly amplifying their SOS calls on social media and even donating his plasma post recovering from Covid, the actor has done his bit to the fullest.

“This movement is going to get a lot bigger. I’m making a bigger team because right now, the focus is on helping people with medicines and hospital beds, cylinders and ventilators on priority,” says the actor, who has recently launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur for Covid patients.

That said, the biggest roadblock Choudhary, 40, says he’s facing is the black marketing of these critical items. Extremely angered at such malpractices that too during a crisis, he rues, “I’m personally facing this problem so often. People call me and say, ‘Mere papa ko bacha lo, voh marr jaayenge’. But, there are people who hear this kind of stuff with their own ears yet black market medicines, and keep stocking of essential items. They just don’t deserve to live. They’re black marketing something as critical as medicines and oxygen, and stopping it from reaching people.”

Having battled the virus along with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee in October last year, the actor is of the opinion that these people indulging in unfair practices should be brought to justice, and everyone should use social media to expose them.

“Strict action lena chahiye, ab time aa gaya hai ek movement start karne ka. Wherever items are being sold in black, it’s the responsibility of people to click photos with those items and tell everyone where it’s being done. This is the biggest issue everyone is facing right now. Chaah ke bhi kuchh nahi kar paa rahe hain hum, kyunki samaan mil hi nahi raha. We’ve to run around a lot and work on the ground level for this,” he shares.