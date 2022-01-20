'Had to visit unpleasant places from my own life': Deepika Padukone on her 'vulnerable' role in Gehraiyaan

The trailer for Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan dropped on Thursday afternoon and gave a detailed look at Deepika Padukone's character dealing with love, loss, and anguish, something that the actor admits she tapped into her personal life for.

In the film, Deepika plays Alisha, who is married to Karan (Dhairya Karwa) but falls for her cousin Tia's (Ananya Panday) fiance, Zain (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi). Deepika admitted that playing a troubled character and portraying infidelity on screen was touch for her and she had 'to really dig deep and visit places that aren’t really the most pleasant' from her life.

At the trailer launch, press conference, Deepika spoke about why the character was so personal for her. “For me this character is a lot more raw, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable," she said.

Deepika added that it was difficult for her to portray that vulnerability as she had to dig into 'unpleasant places' from her life, a reference to her mental health issues. She added, “To be able to do that onscreen, it had to come from a very very deep place. So, yes, it’s not to say I haven’t experienced that before. I think to this extent where I had to really dig deep and visit places that aren’t really the most pleasant from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, I think all of that put together it just came from a very very deep place."

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. It was earlier slated to release on January 25 but was postponed earlier this month. Producer Karan Johar had made the announcement on social media. He wrote, “We can see the shore, till then we’ll dive into your love! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases Feb 11.”

