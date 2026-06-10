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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan film shows no growth midweek, crosses 34 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 6: The film opened to mixed reviews with many calling out the dated comedy and weak screenplay.

Jun 10, 2026 10:27 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan's comedy seems to have lost its jawani at the box office. David Dhawan's last film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, was released in theatres this Friday. The film has struggled to make an impact at the box office so far. Following a lacklustre opening, the comedy entertainer has failed to show any growth.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office update

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 6: A still from David Dhawan's upcoming comedy.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has collected 2.80 crore on its sixth day of release, its lowest since the day of release. The film collected 7.50 crore on its opening day and 7.25 crore on Saturday. At 9 crore, Sunday remains the highest single-day haul for the film. Since the weekdays began, the film has dipped, showing no improvement so far. This brings the total India gross collections to 40.60 crore and the total India net to 34.15 crore so far.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in over 2500 screens across India, making it a wide release for a non-mass-action Hindi film. However, the film opened to mixed reviews and faced stiff competition from several other releases, including Hollywood sensation Obsession and Ram Charan's Peddi. This Friday will also bring multiple releases, so the film needs to show growth to pack in a decent haul for first week.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

 
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