Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer: Varun Dhawan’s desperation to become a father turns him into the worst partner

After abruptly cancelling the trailer launch event of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on May 21, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer on Saturday. Following the last-minute cancellation of the grand launch event, the trailer was quietly released on YouTube instead.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release on June 5.

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The trailer offers a glimpse into the chaotic and comic world of Varun Dhawan’s character. It begins with him sharing romantic moments with his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur. However, things quickly spiral into chaos as the couple lands in court, with Mrunal’s character seemingly fed up with the excessive attention and affection showered on her by Varun. His explanation for all the over-the-top love? He desperately wants to become a father.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Varun crosses paths with Pooja Hegde’s character and soon falls in love with her as well. In a bizarre twist of fate, the man who was eager to become a father ends up becoming the father of both Mrunal and Pooja’s children.

The situation leads to complete confusion, turning the film into what appears to be a full-blown laugh riot. Jimmy Shergill appears as Pooja’s tough and intimidating brother, who leaves no opportunity to threaten Varun. Meanwhile, Varun and his friend, played by Maniesh Paul, desperately try to prevent Mrunal and Pooja from meeting. It is double trouble for Varun, but promises plenty of entertainment for the audience. The trailer also features Mouni Roy in a quirky role as Varun’s fake mother.

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{{^usCountry}} Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer delay and legal dispute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer delay and legal dispute {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally supposed to release on May 21, but the launch was abruptly called off. While the film’s team cited “technical glitch” as the reason behind the delay, several reports suggested otherwise. Producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment had moved court against Tips Music, alleging that the latter recreated the iconic song Chunari Chunari for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without permission. The track originally featured in Biwi No.1, which they produced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally supposed to release on May 21, but the launch was abruptly called off. While the film’s team cited “technical glitch” as the reason behind the delay, several reports suggested otherwise. Producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment had moved court against Tips Music, alleging that the latter recreated the iconic song Chunari Chunari for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without permission. The track originally featured in Biwi No.1, which they produced. {{/usCountry}}

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Interestingly, the recreated version of Chunari Chunari can still be heard playing in the background of the trailer amid the ongoing legal dispute.

While Tips maintained on Instagram that they remain the “lawful owner” of the music rights, Vashu Bhagnani dismissed the claim. His legal spokesperson told us, “The entire music rights, songs, and films mentioned in the plaintiff’s suit are covered under the “status quo” order. Therefore, at this stage, the question of whether they are the lawful owners or whether their agreements are valid and subsisting does not arise. Everything is now subject to the status quo as directed by the Hon’ble Court. Certainly, all actors, director David Dhawan, producers, technicians, and every other person involved in the matter will have to appear before the Court and submit their reply; otherwise, they may be liable to face contempt of court proceedings.”

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films as co-producer. It is slated to release in theatres on June 5.

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