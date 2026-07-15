Haiwaan first look out: Hints dropped about Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's roles in Priyadarshan film. See pics

The first look of Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, was released on Wednesday. Without giving away much, Akshay teased the film’s story and their characters while reaffirming the release date.

Haiwaan first look out

Haiwaan first look out: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar star in the Priyadarshan film.

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Akshay posted the first look posters on his Instagram, writing, “One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! (The brutality won’t stop now) #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!”

One poster covers Akshay’s eyes while showing him wearing a beanie. The text on the poster reads: “Vengeance sees everything.” Another poster shows Saif staring directly at the camera, with the text on it reading, “Every sense is a weapon.” Both posters seem to drop hints about their roles.

A red-hued poster shows Akshay grinning with menace as a person burns in a graveyard, while Saif’s yellow-hued poster shows him looking focused. A poster of the two of them together also features a child holding a teddy bear, who's possibly key to the story.

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About Haiwaan

{{^usCountry}} Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. It will be released in theatres on September 11. Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar also star in pivotal roles in the Saif and Akshay-starrer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. It will be released in theatres on September 11. Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar also star in pivotal roles in the Saif and Akshay-starrer. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking to Hindustan Times about adapting the 2016 Mohanlal and Samuthirakani-starrer into Haiwaan in April, writer Rohan Shankar said, “Adaptations are always tricky because you’re balancing two responsibilities, staying true to the original while making it feel fresh for a new audience.” Priyadarshan had a clear vision of how he wanted to adapt the story, he said.

He also said changes were made to the film to suit Bollywood’s sensibilities, adding, “Certain changes were necessary to make the film relevant for today’s audience and also to suit the Hindi film space. The most challenging part is always the tone…making sure the story feels contemporary without losing the essence that made the original special. That balance is where most of the work goes.”

Recent work

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Akshay worked with Priyadarshan at the beginning of the year on the horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla. He most recently starred in Ahmed Khan’s ensemble comedy film, Welcome to the Jungle. Apart from Haiwaan, Akshay also has Golmaal 5 and a few other films lined up. He was also supposed to work with Priyadarshan in Hera Pheri 3, though it seems to have run into trouble.

Saif last starred in the Netflix film Kartavya, in which he played a cop. Apart from Haiwaan, he also has Hum Hindustani with Rahul Dholakia lined up.