Saif Ali Khan says Bollywood is different 'before Dhurandhar and after', warns: 'Up to us whether we wake up or not'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has joined a long list of members of the film fraternity to praise Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films, saying that the landscape of Indian cinema has transformed since their release. In a new interview, Saif praised the way the film treated its soundtrack and its innovative use of music, calling it ‘revolutionary’. Saif Ali Khan has praised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

Saif Ali Khan on Dhurandhar and its soundtrack In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif was asked if his choice of tackling scripts had changed of late, and the actor replied, “I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after. It's up to us whether we catch up or not and wake up or not. It seems like an obvious idea to make amazing music rather than creating a new album for each film, and to draw on all kinds of things from all around the world, while not being too frightened of English also.”

Dhurandhar saw music composed by Shashwat Sachdev, who not only created original tracks like Shararat and Gehra Huabut also remixed classic tracks to create new compositions such as Ishq Jalakar, Lutt Le Gaya, and Run Down the City – Monica. This treatment continued in the sequel - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - which was also a mix of original music, recreations, and remixes. The soundtrack for both films was praised heavily and topped streaming charts.

Praising the remixes and the music, Saif particularly addressed Shararat, the film’s dance number featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza. “Something as revolutionary as that, imagine if that was to change the way of hiring a beautiful leading lady to do an 'item' for you. If you just treat it as a song and have these two girls performing as you would in a wedding, it doesn't jar the eyes at all,” the actor added. Shararat features Dhurandhar at the wedding of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, with the two actors appearing as dancers. Their dance is interspersed with other scenes from the narrative.

About the Dhurandhar films The two Dhurandhar films, released in December 2025 and March 2026, were massive box-office successes, collectively grossing over ₹3100 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever. Apart from Ranveer, the Aditya Dhar films also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.