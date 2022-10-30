Aryan Khan sports kohl eyes for Halloween bash, Ananya Panday turns Poo and Navya Nanda plays Jasmine. Watch

A host of star kids including actors Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Ahan Shetty, along with Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda came together to have a blast at a Halloween bash in Mumbai on Saturday. They all were decked up as an onscreen character or one from the books for the party. While Aryan was spotted with khol eyes, Navya was seen in a Jasmine-inspired costume and Shanaya decked up like the frog princess. Also read: Jaya Bachchan says she has no problem if Navya has 'child without marriage'

Ananya Panday took inspiration from none other than Kareena Kapoor as she arrived in her Poo avatar from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She was in a short pink top and mini skirt as she dressed up as Poo. Sara Ali Khan was also spotted in a studded top and a black mini skirt with black boots.

Ahan Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Sara Ali Khan at Halloween party. (Varinder Chawla)

Aryan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, arrived for the bash hosted by Orhan Awatramani in an all black look. He wore a distressed tee and matching denims paired with a black and silver jacket. Kohl-rimmed eyes defined his look for the Halloween. His security personnel tried to hide his face by covering him up with an umbrella before the paparazzi finally got to click him.

Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan arrived in a blue blouse and skirt, which seem to have been inspired from the Aladin princess Jasmine. She also wore a crown with the outfit. Shanaya Kapoor joined her in a short white frock paired with matching gloves and shoes. She too wore a crown and reminded of the Frog Princess with her look.

Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with Tadap, was seen in an armed look. He was in all black casuals and carried fake guns as part of his look. His friend was in a pink body costume.

