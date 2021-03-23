Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta calls Thalaivi trailer impressive, says it's 'out and out Kangana Ranaut show'
bollywood

Hansal Mehta calls Thalaivi trailer impressive, says it's 'out and out Kangana Ranaut show'

After saying how he doesn't 'give a damn' about Kangana Ranaut's opinion of him, Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to praise the trailer for her film, Thalaivi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Hansal Mehta was impressed by the trailer for Thalaivi.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has been in a relatively long feud with Kangana Ranaut, took to Twitter to praise the recently launched trailer of Thalaivi. Kangana stars as the lead in the film, based on late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Sharing a link to the trailer, Hansal said in a tweet that the trailer was 'impressive'. "Impressive. Looks like another out and out Kangana show. Many congratulations and wishes for your labour of love @ShaaileshRSingh @KanganaTeam #HiteshThakkar #VishnuInduri #Vijay and the entire Thalaivi team," he wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As Priyanka's Indian restaurant prepares for grand opening, see pics of 'puja'

Rana on his heart and kidney issues: ‘My films taught me to overcome problems’

Deepika Padukone spotted post shoot, Sanya Malhotra goes shopping with mum

Farah removes mask to smell mangoes at roadside stall, people call it unhygienic

His new tweet comes shortly after he said how he doesn't 'give a damn' about Kangana's opinion of him. On Sunday, Kangana had shared a picture of filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal's January meeting with politician Sharad Pawar. She asked why no eyebrows were raised at the meeting, while she's frequently questioned about her political allegiances.

Hansal, responding to it, said, "Reminded of the line from Gone With The Wind? Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn."

Hansal and Kangana worked together on his 2017 movie Simran. The two did not share a good relationship on the sets and Hansal later even mentioned how he wished he had never made the film at all.

Hansal told Huffington Post, “I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it’s…It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it’s difficult to speak about it. I don’t even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut breaks down at Thalaivi trailer launch while talking about director Vijay. Watch video

When Kangana said she felt upset at his comment, Hansal wrote to her in a tweet, "Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut hansal mehta thalaivi

Related Stories

bollywood

Juhi Chawla shares appreciation post for Kangana Ranaut, calls her 'crazy, fearless, volatile, genius'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:34 PM IST
bollywood

Hansal Mehta responds to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him: 'Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP