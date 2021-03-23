Hansal Mehta calls Thalaivi trailer impressive, says it's 'out and out Kangana Ranaut show'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has been in a relatively long feud with Kangana Ranaut, took to Twitter to praise the recently launched trailer of Thalaivi. Kangana stars as the lead in the film, based on late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Sharing a link to the trailer, Hansal said in a tweet that the trailer was 'impressive'. "Impressive. Looks like another out and out Kangana show. Many congratulations and wishes for your labour of love @ShaaileshRSingh @KanganaTeam #HiteshThakkar #VishnuInduri #Vijay and the entire Thalaivi team," he wrote.

His new tweet comes shortly after he said how he doesn't 'give a damn' about Kangana's opinion of him. On Sunday, Kangana had shared a picture of filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal's January meeting with politician Sharad Pawar. She asked why no eyebrows were raised at the meeting, while she's frequently questioned about her political allegiances.

Hansal, responding to it, said, "Reminded of the line from Gone With The Wind? Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn."

Hansal and Kangana worked together on his 2017 movie Simran. The two did not share a good relationship on the sets and Hansal later even mentioned how he wished he had never made the film at all.

Hansal told Huffington Post, “I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it’s…It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it’s difficult to speak about it. I don’t even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem.”

When Kangana said she felt upset at his comment, Hansal wrote to her in a tweet, "Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness."