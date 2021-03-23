Kangana Ranaut breaks down at Thalaivi trailer launch while talking about director Vijay. Watch video
Actor Kangana Ranaut shed her 'babbar sherni' image at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Thalaivi on Tuesday. The actor broke down while praising her director, Vijay, and thanking him for believing in her talent.
Sharing a video of herself crying on stage, Kangana wrote in a tweet, "I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer."
In the video, Kangana spoke about how she had never met a man in her life who did not make her feel apologetic about her talent. "I want to say that he is one person who has made me feel good about my talent. Especially the kind of camaraderie they show with the male hero, they never show with an actress. But I learnt from him, how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership," she said.
Earlier as well, Kangana had spoken highly of Vijay. Kangana had shared three behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film last week and called Vijay a 'devta'. "Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make," she wrote.
"First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea,coffee,wine,non veg,parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs," she added.
Also read: Juhi Chawla shares appreciation post for Kangana Ranaut, calls her 'crazy, fearless, volatile, genius'
"I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you, spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you Love Yours kangana," she said.
Thalaivi features Kangana in the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Aravind Swamy and will release on April 23.
