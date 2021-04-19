Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta compares Covid-19 situation in India and Pakistan, gets an offer for one-way ticket to Karachi
Hansal Mehta compares Covid-19 situation in India and Pakistan, gets an offer for one-way ticket to Karachi

Hansal Mehta got into a spat with a Twitter user who offered to send him a one-way ticket to Karachi, after the director compared the Covid-19 situation in India and Pakistan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Hansal Mehta directed Scam 1992, starring actor Pratik Gandhi.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta found himself being trolled for a comment he made on the Covid-19 situation in India, when he asked how the situation in Pakistan was.

On Sunday, Hansal wrote on Twitter: "Just wondering. Is it as bad in Pakistan as it is in India currently? The COVID situation I mean." In reply, a user who went by the name Dev Mehta, wrote back: "I am willing to pay for first class one way ticket is you're moving there permanently."

In reply, Hansal wrote back: "Please send the ticket NOW. Or should I DM my bank details?" To which, the user replied: "Please do, but if you come back you will have to pay me 10 times the ticket amount."

This is how the chat between Hansal Mehta and Dev Mehta began.

The twitter exchange continued with Hansal saying: "Send the money first. Don’t put conditions," to which, the said replied, "Condition was already laid out in the first tweet also I'm not joking." The user also attached a screenshot of what he claimed to be an Emirates ticket booking page showing a Mumbai to Karachi flight via Dubai.

Hansal and Twitter continued their chat.
The user even shared a copy of the ticket booking page.

On Monday, Hansal tagged Sharjah Police, UAE Police and Emirates, requesting them to take action against the Twitter user. He also shared a screenshot of the airlines ticket booking page and the conversation.

Hansal wrote: Dear @ShjPolice, @UAEPoliceHQ, Am reporting this person with handle @Dev73513666 whose name is allegedly Dev Mehta. He has issued a fake @emirates ticket, is inciting hate and issuing threats against Muslims. He claims to be based in Sharjah. Please investigate."

In a separate tweet to Emirates, the filmmaker wrote: "@emirates this is the fake ticket issued by this hate longer and displayed on social media. @SharjahPolice @DubaiPoliceHQ"

Also read: Tamil actor Raiza Wilson says she was ‘forced’ to undergo dermatological procedure, shares photo after it goes wrong

Hansal is among many celebrities who have voiced their concerns about the handling of the second wave of the coronavirus in India. In the past few days, Soni Razdan, Ram Gopal Varma and television actor Karan Wahi have spoken against the ongoing Kumbh Mela, conducted during the pandemic.

