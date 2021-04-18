Tamil actor Raiza Wilson says she was ‘forced’ to undergo dermatological procedure, shares photo after it goes wrong

Tamil actor Raiza Wilson blasted a dermatologist on social media after being ‘forced’ to undergo a treatment that she ‘did not need’. The procedure went wrong and left her with a swelling under her eye.

Raiza took to Instagram to name and shame the doctor. Sharing a picture of her face after the treatment, she wrote, “Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result.”

According to Raiza, the dermatologist is now avoiding her. “She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town,” she wrote.

Raiza Wilson's Instagram story.





In another Instagram story, Raiza shared screenshots of messages she received from her followers, who came forward with their own stories. “My inbox is flooded with people who have faced similar issues with this doctor, tragic,” she wrote.

Raiza Wilson's Instagram story.





Raiza made her acting debut in 2017 with a small role in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. She played the personal assistant of Kajol’s character, Vasundhara Parameshwar. She rose to fame when she participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She was one of the most popular contestants on the reality show, hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Also read: Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava pens note on breastfeeding, calls it ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

In 2018, Raiza played the lead role in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, in which she was paired opposite another Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Harish Kalyan. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her performance in the film.

Currently, Raiza has a number of films in the pipeline, including Alice, Kadhalikka Yarumillai and Hashtag Love.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

bigg boss tamil Topics