Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava pens note on breastfeeding, calls it ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

Television actor Ankita Bhargava, the wife of television actor Karan Patel, posted a note on breastfeeding and how it is a ‘conversation’ between a mother and baby. She also called it a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ and shared a picture of herself holding her daughter Mehr in her arms.

Ankita began her post with a disclaimer: “This post is only to create a positive attitude and an open conversation about breastfeeding and does not intend to discredit formula feeding or pump n feed at all. Please do not jump to unnecessary conclusions and derail my aim here!”

Breastfeeding, Ankita said, is not just to feed a hungry baby and boost immunity. “It is a journey that U get to share with just this ONE HUMAN BEING on this entire planet! U and Mini U! It is a conversation between the two of you,even before words can take shape.”

“It is how they say… I missed U, I am scared, I am tired, I am lonely, I am unwell, I am overwhelmed. And above all It is how they say I LOVE U MAA. So please, If you get the opportunity to breastfeed, Dont put limits on the Time,Duration,Quantity etc etc… This is once in a life time opportunity and will never come back with ur lil one ! Make the most of it while it lasts!” she added.

Talking about the benefits of breastfeeding, Ankita gave a shout-out to all mothers. “It is a blessing not just your lil one but also for U ! It helps in overcoming post partum depression too! All my love and support to all the mothers out there. Breastfeeding or Not,” she wrote.

Karan and Ankita tied the knot in May 2015 and welcomed Mehr in December 2019. She often shares uplifting posts on motherhood on her Instagram page.

