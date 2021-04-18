Aditya Narayan smitten by wife Shweta Agarwal’s throwback photo: ‘For the love of God, give me her phone number’

Aditya Narayan is blown away by his wife Shweta Agarwal’s latest Instagram post. She shared a throwback photo from a trip to Singapore and he dropped a sweet comment. In the picture, she posed on a bench, looking away from the camera.

“For the love of god, give me her phone number!” Aditya commented, along with folded hands and heart emojis. Shweta replied, “@adityanarayanofficial she got married to you.”

A screengrab of Shweta Agarwal's Instagram post.





Currently, Aditya and Shweta are recovering from Covid-19. They tested positive for the virus earlier this month. They are currently under home quarantine. After the diagnosis, he shared a throwback photo of them from a trip to Kashmir and joked that they seem to have taken their marriage vow of ‘in sickness and in health’ a little too seriously. “‘In sickness & in health’. Iss line ko zyada seriously le liya humne (We took this line too seriously) @shwetaagarwaljha,” his caption read.

Sharing the news of his and Shweta’s Covid-19 diagnosis, Aditya had written on Instagram, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass.”

Aditya and Shweta, who met during the filming of his debut film Shaapit, got married in the presence of close friends and family members in Mumbai last December. They opted for an intimate temple wedding due to Covid-19 restrictions. Before that, they were in a relationship for a decade.

During an earlier episode of Indian Idol 12, Aditya said that it was ‘love at first sight’ for him and he knew very early on that Shweta was the one for him. “I didn’t want to supersede what was going on aur mujhe uss moment mein rehna tha lekin kahin na kahin andar ek awaaz aa gayi thi ki, ‘Boss, yeh hi hai. Samajh jao, jitna jaldi samjho, aapke liye achcha hai’ (and I wanted to live the moment but somewhere, there was a voice within me that said, ‘She is the one. The sooner you understand it, the better it is for you’),” he said.

