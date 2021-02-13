Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal celebrate Kiss Day with a smooch: ‘Life is short, find someone to love’

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal shared an intimate moment on Instagram on the occasion of Kiss Day. He posted a picture of them kissing, with the background blurred. “Happy #kissday. Life is short! Find someone to love aur phir roz kiss le aur kiss de (and then, give and get kisses every day),” he wrote in his caption.

Fans could not stop gushing over 'Shwetya', as the two are lovingly called. “Sending lots of love from me #shwetya,” one wrote. “Happy kiss day my babies lysm,” another commented. “Lovely couple,” a third wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.





After being in a relationship for a decade, Aditya and Shweta got married on December 1 last year in the presence of close friends and family members. They had to downsize their guest list, owing to Covid-19 restrictions. They enjoyed a short honeymoon in Kashmir before he had to return to shoot for Indian Idol 12.

Shweta, who met Aditya while shooting for their debut film Shaapit (2010), revealed on Indian Idol 12 that he tried very hard to woo her but they were ‘just okay friends’ initially.

Aditya said that it was ‘love at first sight’ for him and he knew very early on that Shweta was the one for him. “I didn’t want to supersede what was going on aur mujhe uss moment mein rehna tha lekin kahin na kahin andar ek awaaz aa gayi thi ki, ‘Boss, yeh hi hai. Samajh jao, jitna jaldi samjho, aapke liye achcha hai’ (and I wanted to live the moment but somewhere, there was a voice within me that said, ‘She is the one. The sooner you understand it, the better it is for you’),” Aditya said, adding that his mother, Deepa Narayan Jha, persuaded Shweta to go out with him.

