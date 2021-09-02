Hansal Mehta mourns Sidharth Shukla's death, hopes it isn't 'converted into a tamasha by some idiots'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Thursday mourned the death of actor Sidharth Shukla calling it 'extremely sad and disturbing'. He also hoped that his death is dealt with dignity and not 'converted into a tamasha by some idiots'.

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning at the age of 40. He was best known for his role in the long-running television show Balika Vadhu and became popular after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2020. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Taking to Twitter, Hansal wrote, "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots." Hansal seemed to be alluding to the controversy that was caused by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year in June and the conspiracy theories it birthed.

Sidharth Shukla was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu, authorities at the hospital told news agency PTI. "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time," PTI reported quoting Cooper Hospital dean Dr Shailesh Mohite.

Cooper Hospital's Dr Jitten Bhavsar said Sidharth was declared dead by the principal medical officer after he was brought to the hospital in the morning. "We are now waiting for the police ‘panchnama’, then a post-mortem will happen," Dr Jitten told PTI.

Sidharth began his career in showbiz as a model and won the World's Best Model title in December 2005. He made his debut in acting with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and went on to appear on serials such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Love U Zindagi, and Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi.

Apart from Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla also emerged as the winner of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent. Apart from television shows, he has also made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

He was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3 created by Ekta Kapoor. He played the role of Agastya and starred opposite Sonia Rathee.