Hansal Mehta has mixed reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Maybe bit too overstated emotionally, superficial politically'

bollywood
Published on Aug 14, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Hansal Mehta said on Twitter that Laal Singh Chaddha deserves to succeed but also said that it was a bit too overstated emotionally and politically superficial according to him.
A still from Laal Singh Chaddha. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Hansal Mehta has shared a mixed reaction to Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The filmmaker noted the hard work put into making the film and said it deserves to succeed. He also mentioned that the film was a bit too politically superficial for him. Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 3 collection

Hansal took to Twitter around midnight to share his reaction after watching Laal Singh Chaddha. He wrote, “Watched #LaalSinghChaddha. It is a very engaging film made with passion and love. Maybe a bit too overstated emotionally and a bit superficial politically for my taste but a film made with so much care, heart, and honesty. It deserves to succeed. So much to admire.”

He further added, "But the truth is I found myself either moist-eyed or smiling for a major part of the film. Go watch #LaalSinghChaddha. Stop spreading Malaria."

Hansal Mehta tweeted about Laal Singh Chaddha. 
Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. The film marks Aamir Khan's return to the silver screen after the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan in 2018. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

The film, however, is yet to register the expected response at the ticket counters. It has made around 27.70 crore in three days of its release.

On Friday, a complaint was also filed against Aamir for allegedly disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu sentiments with the film. The complainant objected to a scene where Pakistani personnel asks Laal Singh Chaddha, "I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don't you do the same?" and Laal replies, "my mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots." Objections have also been raised over how a mentally challenged person has been allowed to join the Indian Army to fight in the Kargil War in the film.

