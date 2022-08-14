Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 3 collection: Aamir Khan's film shows little growth, stands at total of 27.7 crore

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha showed a little growth at the box office on Saturday, taking the film's three-day total to around ₹27.71 crore. As per early estimates, the Forrest Gump remake registered an improvement of around 20 per cent on day 3 with collections of around ₹8.75 crore. Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Mona Singh, as Aamir Khan's mom, is the film's strongest, best written character

Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. It also stars Kareena Kapoor as Laal's childhood love Rupa, Mona Singh as his mom and marks Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.

A report on Boxofficeindia.com states that the film was expected to grow by atleast 40% on Saturday but could only manage 20% rise in box office numbers. The report further states that Delhi/Uttar Pradesh and East Punjab contributed around 40% of the all India business while the response is totally opposite in the other major sector Maharashtra/Gujarat.

On Saturday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also raised concern over the performance of the film at the ticket counters. He shared the two-day collections of the film and pointed out that it was crucial for the film to perform better from Saturday to Monday (which includes the Independence Day holiday as well). He had tweeted, “#LaalSinghChaddha falls flat on Day 2... Drop at national chains... Mass pockets face steep fall... 2-day total is alarmingly low for an event film... Extremely crucial to score from Sat-Mon... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr. Total: ₹ 18.96 cr. #India biz. Note: #HINDI version.”

A section of society had called for a boycott of the film on social media. The film also landed into a controversy over allegedly hurting religious sentiments and showing Indian Army in bad light.

Meanwhile, Aamir also joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by displaying the tricolour at his Mumbai home. The actor was recently spotted standing in his balcony with daughter Ira Khan, as a tricolour was positioned next to the railing.

