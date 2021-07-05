Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller to star Paresh Rawal's son and Shashi Kapoor's grandson
bollywood

Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller to star Paresh Rawal's son and Shashi Kapoor's grandson

Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, starring Aditya Rawal and newcomer Zahan Kapoor, is said to be 'based on a true incident'. As per a press note, the two actors were handpicked and groomed by Hansal and Anubhav Sinha.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Aditya Rawal and Zahan Kapoor were handpicked by Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha.

Late veteran actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal have been tapped to feature in director Hansal Mehta's untitled action thriller feature.

The film, said to be "based on a true incident", is backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. It is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films.

According to a press release by the makers, both the upcoming actors have been handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal Mehta with gruelling sessions that went on for months for their characters.

The project will mark Zahan's maiden film appearance, while it will be Aditya's first big theatrical release in a lead role, after his acting debut with the ZEE5 film Bamfaad in 2020.

Anubhav said both Zahan and Aditya brought fresh energy and excitement to their roles.

Aditya Rawal was seen in last year's Bamfaad while this will be Zahan Kapoor's first film.

"Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story as we want the audience to feel they are watching characters rather than any star in the film with preconceived notions. We've already started shooting for the film and the hard work these two are putting in is commendable," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Hansal, who began shooting for the film on June 28, said he was keen on doing the film with "fresh faces" considering the movie's subject.

Also read: Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, gives cheesecake a mediocre review

"Both Zahan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I'm sure the audience will love them too," the director said.

Hansal last helmed the acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and sports drama film Chhalaang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shashi kapoor paresh rawal hansal mehta

Related Stories

bollywood

Rakhi Sawant defends getting implants, says housewives do it to impress husbands but she's the only one called 'plastic'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 06:02 PM IST
telugu cinema

Varun Tej shares a glimpse of beefed-up physique from new film Ghani, fans call him 'beast'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP