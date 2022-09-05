Hansal Mehta recalls his 'near-fatal car accident' story after Cyrus Mistry’s death: ‘The car was finished’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and shared the story of a car accident during his 20s. While travelling in Fiji Islands, Hansal’s car met with an accident which could have potentially killed him. He shared his experience a day after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident for over-speeding. Also read: Dia Mirza 'begs’ people to wear seat belts after Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash

The Scam 1992 director tweeted on Monday, “Nearly 30 years ago, I was a boy in my early 20s. I had a near fatal accident in Fiji Islands. My car went off the road and dropped from a high. The car was finished. I was speeding. I was wearing a seat belt. I escaped an accident that would have surely ended my life.”

He further added, “I’ve stopped speeding ever since. I’ve always wear a seat belt- even if I’m on the rear seat. I get paranoid if people on the back seat don’t wear their seat belts too. Always better to be safe than sorry. There is No bravado in speeding. Life is meant for braver things.”

Hansal Mehta's tweet.

Cyrus Mistry was not wearing his seat belt during the car crash on Sunday afternoon. He was 54 and was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. According to PTI, a police officer said, “As per the preliminary investigation, over speeding and the error of judgement caused the car accident. Both the deceased were not wearing seat belts.” The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole when it hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river and killed Cyrus and Jahangir Pandole on the spot.

Earlier, Dia Mirza urged people to wear seat belts after the accident. She said, "I beg you to wear your seat belts. Teach your children to wear seat belts. It saves lives." Besides Dia, other celebrities like Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, and Boman Irani too condoled the loss of Cyrus. Meanwhile, Cyrus Mistry’s last rites will be performed at Mumbai’s Worli crematorium on Tuesday.

