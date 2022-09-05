Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza 'begs’ people to wear seat belts after Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash: 'It saves lives'

Dia Mirza 'begs’ people to wear seat belts after Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash: 'It saves lives'

bollywood
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:27 PM IST

After a preliminary probe found that Cyrus Mistry wasn't wearing a seat belt when his car crashed, Dia Mirza urged people to wear them. Check out her post here.

Dia Mirza shared a post on Cyrus Mistry.
Dia Mirza shared a post on Cyrus Mistry.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Dia Mirza has urged people to wear seat belts in cars after a preliminary probe found that former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a car crash, was not wearing his seat belt. Taking to Twitter, Dia wrote, "I beg you to wear your seat belts. Teach your children to wear seat belts. It saves lives." (Also Read | Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and Boman Irani pay tribute to Cyrus Mistry)

Reacting to her post, several fans supported Dia. A person wrote, “Problem is when co-passenger sitting at the front wears then he is told don't worry there is no police on this route. When passengers sitting at the rear wear seat belts others laugh at them.” Another person tweeted, “Especially when on passenger seat and more so when the car is on a highway/expressway.” Another fan wrote “This is how celebrities should use their voices, for things that matter. Well said Dia.”

Dia Mirza asked people to wear seat belts.
Dia Mirza asked people to wear seat belts.

News agency PTI quoted a police official as saying that the accident took place for over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver on Sunday afternoon. The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river, killing Cyrus (54) and his co-passenger Jahangir Pandole on the spot.

"As per the preliminary investigation, over-speeding and the error of judgement caused the car accident. Both the deceased were not wearing seat belts. While analysing the footage captured by CCTV cameras at the Charoti check post, Palghar police found the car had crossed the check post at 2.21 pm and the accident took place 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai)," the official said.

Earlier, actors Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, and Boman Irani condoled Cyrus' death. Anupam wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry in a road accident. My condolences to his family and friends! Om Shanti! (folded hands and Om symbol emojis)." On Twitter, Suniel Shetty also posted a black and white photo of Cyrus smiling and wrote, "Shocking News. Rest in Peace Cyrus Mistry. Heartfelt condolences to the family (folded hands emoji)."

Boman Irani said on Twitter, "Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Cyrus Mistri. A giant loss for the country, the business world and the Parsi community. Too young, too sad." Cyrus was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons. He was ousted from the position in October 2016. Cyrus took over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dia mirza cyrus mistry
dia mirza cyrus mistry

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out