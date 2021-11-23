Hansal Mehta shares pics with Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, calls it the ‘wedding of a lifetime’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared pictures with actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on Instagram. Hansal also wrote a touching note, congratulating the newly married couple.

Sharing a picture with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa from their wedding ceremony and another one, which was a throwback of the trio, Hansal wrote, “They say that the birth of a child often changes one’s fortunes for the better. His entry into my office one hot afternoon changed my life. My son, my friend, my brother, my muse @rajkummar_rao. I would imagine that to be married to my darling @patralekhaa is just what blessings from the almighty would be like. Two beautiful souls, one beautiful bond and many blessings for all the best things that life has to offer. This was truly the most joyous wedding ever, the wedding of a lifetime! #rajpatra (heart emojis)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, Hansal can be seen looking at Rajkummar while closely holding the newly married couple. In the second picture, Rajkummar can be seen hugging Patralekhaa and Hansal.

Patralekhaa commented on the picture, saying, “Love you sir.” Cartoonist Satish Acharya wrote, “Wishing the lovely couple loads of happy moments in life." Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha joked and said, “Hansal uncle…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa pose for happy post-wedding pic with her full family. See here

On November 15, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh. Sharing the first photos from their wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Patralekhaa also shared pictures from the wedding. “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}