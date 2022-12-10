Hansal Mehta slams ‘disgusting’ ad featuring Rishabh Pant, wants it pulled down: 'Pimp yourself but...'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is disappointed with a new ad for Dream 11 featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant. In the ad, Rishabh is shown trying his hand at classical singing while cracking a joke at the expense of the art form. Hansal has called it 'disgusting and disrespectful'. (Also read: Hansal Mehta says Bhediya 'deserves' to become a franchise, schools Twitter user who called film 'box office failure')

“This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down,” Hansal wrote in his tweet. The ad shows Rishabh Pant wondering what he would have become if not a cricketer. It then shows a hypothetical scenario featuring Rishabh as a classical singer. He, however, takes the wicket keeper's stance in front of the mics and sings badly.

Writer Munish Bharadwaj replied to Hansal that while the ad was in bad spirit, it doesn't warrant being taken down. “It’s in bad taste. Sure. Agreed. But why pull it down? IMO, Freedom of expression should be absolute as long as it’s not inciting violence or harm to anyone. Also, art and its rich traditions will remain intact forever but silly ads like these will be forgotten in seconds,” he wrote. Hansal replied, “Sure Munish. You have every right to think so. I’m offended and I have a right to say so. Same FoS." He added, “And yes maybe asking for it to be pulled down might be too much to ask. It’s a way of telling advertisers to be sensitive and respectful - particularly of one tradition that, like sports, transcends race/religion/borders and is one of the greatest unifiers. Do not ridicule it.”

Munish agreed, “Yes. Can’t argue with that. But we all agree that this is in extremely poor taste. Disgusting.”

Hansal Mehta is a filmmaker known for delivering critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Aligarh and others. He also made the hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. His upcoming film is an untitled project with Kareena Kapoor, which will be a thriller.

