Hansika Motwani glows with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya on Sufi night before their wedding in Rajasthan. Watch video

Published on Dec 03, 2022 01:01 PM IST

Actor Hansika Motwani is due to marry fiancé Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Hansika Motwani and fiancé Sohael Kathuriya walk into their Sufi night event ahead of their weekend wedding.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Hansika Motwani is looking every bit the blushing bride in the events leading up to her nuptials to fiancé Sohael Kathuriya this coming weekend. The actor is set to marry her long-time boyfriend, businessman Sohael, in a private ceremony on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Also read: Inside Hansika Motwani's bachelorette in Greece with dancing on streets, partying at night with bridesmaids. Watch)

On Friday, the bride and groom made a grand, ‘dreamy’ entrance, decked out in matching finery, in front of their friends and family as they were welcomed to the Sufi night, a pre-wedding festivity ahead of the weekend wedding. The video of their entrance was shared online by a fan. Other fans also shared her Sufi night looks as she posed with her mother and other friends.

The actor seemed to be glowing as she was accompanied by Sohael through an archway, waving happily at everyone. The couple is reportedly going to be wed in a Sindhi ceremony on December 4.

Last month, Hansika took to Instagram to reveal Sohael's romantic proposal in Paris, France in front of the Eiffel Tower. She had captioned the image, "Now&forever".

The wedding festivities kicked off on Thursday as Hansika was accompanied by her mother Mona and brother Prashant to Rajasthan for her mehendi ceremony. Hansika and Sohael were in a jovial mood as they happily posed together after the mehendi was applied.

Hansika's 50th film, Maha, in which she played the title role opposite Srikanth, was released in July. The actor also has several movies lined up for 2023 including the Telugu film My Name Is Shruthi and the Tamil feature Rowdy Baby. She made her acting debut as a child on the television serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom and acted in the superhit film Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Hansika's first role as a leading lady was in the Telugu film Desamuduru (2007) with Allu Arjun.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

