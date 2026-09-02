Hanuman Ansh sequel confirmed: Director Vishal Chaturvedi reveals plans for part 2 after 50 crore success

Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi's recent film, Hanuman Ansh, continues to surprise at the box office. The spiritual drama, which was released on August 7, has now crossed the ₹50 crore mark, emerging as one of the silent successes of the year. Amid its box-office success, Vishal has confirmed that work on the second part has already begun.

Vishal Chaturvedi confirms Hanuman Ansh sequel

Vishal Chaturvedi confirms sequel of Hanuman Ansh.

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Hanuman Ansh concludes with a slate indicating that the story of Neem Karoli Baba is yet to be completed, leaving audiences with a clear hint towards a sequel. During a recent interaction with audiences at a multiplex in Agra, Vishal spoke about plans for the sequel and revealed that the upcoming instalment will explore important chapters from Neem Karoli Baba's life. The filmmaker said the story will focus on his birthplace, Firozabad, before moving to Agra, Mathura and other locations associated with his life and spiritual journey.

The sequel was, in fact, part of the makers' original vision for Hanuman Ansh. When the film was officially announced on February 20, 2026, it was revealed that the project was planned as a trilogy. The spiritual saga is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi. Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa essays the role of Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh.

Hanuman Ansh's box-office feat

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Deep Dive What is the storyline of the Hanuman Ansh sequel? The sequel to Hanuman Ansh will explore significant chapters from Neem Karoli Baba's life, focusing on his birthplace, Firozabad, before moving on to Agra, Mathura, and other locations tied to his spiritual journey. Why did Hanuman Ansh become a box office success despite its small budget? Hanuman Ansh garnered significant box office success mainly due to positive word of mouth, which amplified audience interest after a slow start and contributed to its impressive growth in collections over a few weeks. How does Hanuman Ansh relate to Neem Karoli Baba's teachings? Hanuman Ansh is rooted in the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, with its narrative centering on a grieving boy who discovers love and service through spiritual connection, reflecting Baba's philosophy of devotion and compassion.

{{^usCountry}} When Hanuman Ansh was released on August 7, the film took a slow start at the box office, collecting only ₹10 lakh. In its first two weeks, the film collected just ₹1.40 crore. However, positive word of mouth worked in its favour in the third week, when the film collected ₹10.40 crore. The fourth week saw a major turnaround in its box-office numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Hanuman Ansh was released on August 7, the film took a slow start at the box office, collecting only ₹10 lakh. In its first two weeks, the film collected just ₹1.40 crore. However, positive word of mouth worked in its favour in the third week, when the film collected ₹10.40 crore. The fourth week saw a major turnaround in its box-office numbers. {{/usCountry}}

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The film recorded its highest single-day collection of ₹12.75 crore on day 24 and surpassed Yash's Toxic on day 26 with a ₹8.50 crore single-day collection. So far, the film has collected ₹54.74 crore net in India and continues to attract audiences to theatres.

Apart from Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film also stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in key roles. The film received praise from Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. She took to Instagram to share a picture of Neem Karoli Baba, on whom Hanuman Ansh is based, and heaped praise on the film.

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The actor wrote, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."