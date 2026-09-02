Kangana Ranaut praises ₹50 crore hit Hanuman Ansh, calls it a satsang: ‘Skip your therapy and go watch it’
Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, became a box office hit. Kangana Ranaut also recommended it, calling it a satsang rather than just a movie.
A ₹2 crore film, without any grand promotions or a big star in its cast, quietly released in theatres last month and has shaken up the box office. While Hanuman Ansh took a rather slow start at the box office, it has now emerged as a hit, thanks to positive word of mouth. The film was recently praised by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who urged audiences to skip therapy and watch the film in theatres instead.
Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh
On Wednesday, Kangana took to Instagram to share a picture of Neem Karoli Baba, on whom Hanuman Ansh is based and heaped praise on the film. The actor wrote, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."
Before Kangana, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also reviewed the film and praised its box office success. He wrote, "Witnessed pure cinematic magic watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre the audience was completely glued to the screen! 🙌@filmervishal direction is wonderfully honest & tender, while actor Shobhinav Satya’s portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba is purely natural and flawless."
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He added, "This small budget film with a non-star cast is a crucial case study for the entire Indian film industry. It proves that true conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films at the box office. My heartiest congratulations to the entire team the producers, actors, and technicians for their brilliant dedication, and a big thank you to the audience for making this incredible film a roaring blockbuster!”
About Hanuman Ansh and its box office success
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The official synopsis reads, "A grieving boy seeks God to meet his departed mother, and in finding the divine, learns to serve humanity with miracles of love, food and silent blessings, becoming Hanuman Ansh, Neem Karoli Baba."
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles and has been creating a stir at the box office.
According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh minted ₹10 lakh at the box office on its opening day. During its first two weeks, the film's box office collections remained abysmally low, earning only ₹1.48 crore.
However, the magic happened in the third week. On day 17, the film collected ₹2.20 crore. The film recorded its highest collection on day 24, earning ₹12.75 crore. On its fourth Tuesday, day 26, the film even beat Kannada star Yash's Toxic's single-day collection, earning ₹8.50 crore. So far, the film has collected ₹54.13 crore net in India at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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