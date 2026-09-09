Hanuman Ansh team meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath after film's 140 crore success. See pics

A film that recently made people sit up and take notice is Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, the film had a slow start at the box office but has since collected ₹143.13 crore since its release on August 7. The film’s team recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Hanuman Ansh team meets CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met with the team of Hanuman Ansh, in Lucknow. (@CMOfficeUP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday evening, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of CM Yogi posted pictures from his meeting with the Hanuman Ansh team. Director Vishal and actor Shobinaw could be seen in them. Posting the pictures, the CM’s office wrote: “Today, the producers, director, and cast of the film 'Hanuman Ansh' paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji at his official residence in Lucknow.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The team of Hanuman Ansh posed for pictures with the CM and could be seen interacting with him. One picture shows Shobinaw posing for a photo with his hands folded in front of CM Yogi. Another shows the film’s team gifting him something. This comes after Hanuman Ansh has seen success at the box office amid strong word of mouth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team of Hanuman Ansh posed for pictures with the CM and could be seen interacting with him. One picture shows Shobinaw posing for a photo with his hands folded in front of CM Yogi. Another shows the film’s team gifting him something. This comes after Hanuman Ansh has seen success at the box office amid strong word of mouth. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had also attended a special screening. He later described it as a must-watch spiritual movie for the cinemagoers. He spoke to the media after the screening and announced that the film will be declared ‘tax free’ in the state. CM Pushkar said that the film is connected to Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham.

About Hanuman Ansh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. He is believed by his devotees to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. The film's synopsis positions “Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story.”

Made on a modest budget, the film has exceeded expectations. Released only in India on August 4, the film collected only in lakhs per day after its release. However, a few days later, it saw a surge in collections and turned into a success story. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected ₹143.13 crore net in India and ₹169.20 crore gross. It will be released internationally on September 11. It remains to be seen whether it sees another surge in collections after that.