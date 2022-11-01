Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai: Rare unseen vintage photos of world's most beautiful woman

Actor Aishwarya Rai enjoyed huge popularity even before foraying into films. After ruling the beauty pageant world, she made her acting debut in 1997 and continues to be one of the most successful celebrities in India. As she turns 49 on Tuesday, here are some rare old pictures of her from early life. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai sports fresh airport look as she holds Aaradhya's hand with pride. Watch)

Aishwarya Rai started her modeling career right from her college days. She appeared in several commercials and TV ads as well before trying her luck in beauty pageants. In 1994, she entered the Femina Miss India and competed against Sushmita Sen. While Sushmita took home the crown, Aishwarya became the first runner-up. She went on to represent India at Miss World 1994 and fetched the bejewelled crown as shown in this old picture.

After becoming Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai started getting film offers. She made her debut with filmmaker Mani Ratnam with his 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. She also starred in her first Bollywood film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, which was also released in the same year. Here’s another throwback picture of Aishwarya with actor Rajat Bedi of Koi…Mil Gaya.

The diva looks stunning in this throwback photo from her initial modeling days. Recalling her struggling days, she once shared how she took trains and buses to college while studying in Mumbai. “I have done the bus and the train and everything as a college kid. I know exactly what it gets like at Dadar station, I know what it is like in buses and I know how the rainy season is just not the easiest at all on public transport,” she told Rajeev Masand during an interaction.

Aishwarya is known for her love of traditional drapes and here’s another proof. Check out this unseen picture of her from a promotional event when she opted for a simple grey saree and looked gorgeous as ever, even in minimal makeup.

The title 'blue-eyed girl' became Aishwarya’s identity after becoming Miss World in 1994. Her eyes speak volumes in this old photo. She once told Wild Films India about how her eyes and hair colour grabbed people’s attention. She said, “When I was young, I got the attention because of my blue eyes and the hair colour. People used to call me cute, but winning the title of Miss World was like as if I am flying high in the sky.”

Aishwarya recently marked her comeback in films. She reunited with Mani Ratnam in his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I. In the film, she played dual roles. The film became the third highest-grossing Indian film this year.

