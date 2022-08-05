Happy Birthday Kajol: How she fell in love with Ajay Devgn, convinced her dad for their marriage

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn's love story is no less than a fairytale. The two were labeled as an ‘unlikely' pair because of their contrasting personalities. While Kajol was known for her bubbly and talkative nature, Ajay was an introvert. On Kajol's 48th birthday, let's throw some light on their love story. Also Read: Ajay Devgn called Kajol ‘low maintenance wife’, revealed they married on his house’s terrace

They met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul. Kajol bagged the project after the film's lead Divya Bharti died. The two later dated for almost 4 years but hid their relationship from the public. The couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999, at their Mumbai home. They later left for a two-month-long honeymoon to Europe after their wedding.

While speaking to Neha Dhupia during an episode of No Filter Neha back in 2018, Kajol opened up on how no one thought their marriage was a good idea and how she convinced her father for her marriage. Kajol said, “Nobody wanted us to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy. My dad (late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee) didn’t talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married. He was just like, ‘Why do you want to get married, you’re so young and your career is doing so well,’ and I was like, ‘But I want to get married!’ Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple, and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.”

On April 20, 2003, the two welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan. Seven years later, on September 13, 2010 their son Yug Devgan was born.

Last year, in January Kajol made her OTT debut with Renuka Shahane's film Tribhanga, which was released on Netflix. She will soon be making her web-series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar show. She will also be seen in Salaam Venky. The film which is directed by Revathi was announced last year in October. It will also star Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra. Actor Aamir Khan will have a cameo in the film.

