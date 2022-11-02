Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 5 reasons he'll always be 'Badshah of Bollywood'

Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on Wednesday and the craze around him is far from dead. Since midnight, fans have been flocking to his home, sharing wishes on social media, radio channels are ringing with his songs and TV channels relaying his films. The actor may have not starred in a single film in four years but his magic is still undeniable.

Of all things that Shah Rukh Khan possess, these five qualities made him the king of Bollywood. No wonder, he is affably called the King Khan.

1. Master communicator:

Apart from the movies, his conversation skills has a flair that no other possesses. He is humorous, he is serious, he has an extraordinary command of the languages he speak that make him a powerful communicator. Often his old videos and interviews go viral on social media as well.

2. He is fearless:

Often he has come out as a fearless star with ability to hold his own and not giving in to pressures. For instance, when his movie My Name Is Khan had run into trouble, he had refused to go down, stood straight and asserted his identity of a fearless self-made Muslim superstar whose father was a freedom fighter. Then, he said his father fought for this country's freedom, so he got a free county in legacy. Finally, the movie ran successfully in theatres across the country.

3. His ability to create wealth:

According Forbes, his networth is approximately ₹6000cr. With so much fortune, he is one of the richest actors in the world.

4. His ability to sustain Kolkata Knight Riders:

He bought an IPL team on its launch with other partners and has been successfully running it without any controversy. While, several teams were destroyed or their ownership changed, King Khan's KKR has been growing and remains in the fray as one of the most popular teams.

5. His Mannat:

many things have been written about Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. Like Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, King Khan's home is a landmark in Mumbai. It is one of jewels in the crown of King Khan.

