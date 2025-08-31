Happy family Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan, Iqra vacation in Geneva, Switzerland: See pics

Actor Sanjay Dutt is enjoying a sunny vacation in Geneva, Switzerland with his family. His wife Maanayata Dutt has been sharing photos and videos from their vacation on social media. Sanjay Dutt with his family in Geneva.

The Dutt family vacation

A photo from the vacation shows Sanjay, Maanayata and their kids Iqra and Shahraan, roaming the streets of Geneva, specifically the Rue des Etuves, right next to the river Rhone. The beautiful family picture shows the family in their vacation outfits. Iqra is in a simple woven sweater and blue jeans; Sanjay in his white cotton shirt with blue pants; Maanayata in an oversized blue shirt and Shahraan looks cool in his blue pullover and blue pants.

More photos show Maanayata enjoying an Aperol Spritz in a restaurant while Shahraan sits in front of her. Another photos also shows another man with them, likely a family friend.

Sanjay and Maanayata got married in 2008 and welcomes their twins soon after. They now live in Dubai.

About Sanjay's eldest daughter

Sanjay is the son of late actors Nargis and Sunil Dutt. She also has another daughter named Trishala, from an earlier marriage. Recently, Trishala and Sanjay made headlines after a cryptic post from her went viral.

In the post, Trishala wrote, "Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life. Sometimes, the most draining, invalidating, and dismissive people we know carry the title “family”. You're allowed to protect your peace. You're allowed to go low-contact, or no contact. You're allowed to choose your mental health over preserving the family image. Because “family” is not a free pass to mistreat, manipulate, or guilt-trip you. You DO NOT owe continued access to anyone who keeps hurting you - even if they raised you. When a parent cares more about how the family appears to the world than how it actually feels to live in it, - that's a problem.”

Trishala is a psychotherapist in New York and often shares posts about mental health and relationship issues.

In August itself, Sanjay had shared a loving post on Trishala's birthday.