Happy Father’s Day: Lockdown brought me much closer to my kids, says Aayush Sharma

Actor Aayush Sharma is learning how it is like to be a father all over again, despite having two kids. And that’s because his one-and-half-year old daughter, Aayat, is making him relearn all the things.

“I keep discussing superheroes with my five-year-old son, Ahil, playing games on the console, we discuss the new games in the market,” Sharma tells us, adding, “But, I’m still figuring footing with my daughter. I don’t have a sister, so I don’t know how to behave. Every time I’m talking to Ahil, my daughter doesn’t connect, and wonders what we are up to.”

The 30-year-old, who first embraced fatherhood at the age of 24, goes on to an anecdote to further prove his point and says that right now, he’s in a phase where he’s trying to understand things.

“It was a learning experience all over again after Aayat was born. It’s different to be a parent to a boy and a daughter. When recently things opened up in Mumbai, I took her out for toy shopping. I took her the action figures section, she didn’t react to anything, but the moment we went to the section for dolls, she did. I’m figuring out what to do with dolls now.” quips Sharma, glad that he got the much-needed “daddy time” in the lockdown.

The Loveyatri (2018) actor confesses that before the pandemic had struck, he was hardly home due to his work commitments, and didn’t get enough time to spend with his kids. And hence, the lockdown period proved to be a blessing in disguise for him.

“In the past one year, we stayed together at home. It gave me a lot of time to spend with my family. I got to know what my kids like, don’t like, when they throw tantrums.... It brought me closer to them. I’m somebody who likes to not parent, I’m the good cop between me and my wife Arpita. I’m more of a friend. The energy in the house has been very nice,” he shares.