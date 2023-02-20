Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic look stunning in mehendi and haldi pics, pose with son in dreamy Udaipur ceremony

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya shared pictures from their intimate mehendi and haldi ceremonies on Monday. The couple was joined by son Agastya in some of the photos taken during the pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, Rajasthan. "Painted in love," Natasa and Hardik wrote in their Instagram caption as they posted a series of photos giving a glimpse of their mehendi and haldi celebrations complete with pink and red flower installations and a boho decor. Also read: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic look stunning in first pictures from royal Hindu wedding in Udaipur

Natasa wore a yellow ethnic look for the mehendi and haldi, while Hardik and their son Agastya twinned in pink and white kurtas worn with white pyjamas. Apart from some family pictures of the three, Hardik and Natasa also posed for some romantic couple photos. There was also a photo of Natasa from the haldi ceremony, in which she had wore no jewellery on, and had a tumeric paste on her face. The couple had a Hindu wedding ceremony, following a white wedding last week.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows last week. On Valentine’s Day 2023, Hardik and Natasa married at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony followed Christian rituals, for which Natasa was dressed in a white bridal gown, while Hardik wore a classic black tuxedo."We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," Hardik and Natasa wrote in an Instagram post.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020, on a yacht. They tied the knot in a private ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown. They became parents to son Agastya months later in July, 2020. Since their wedding, Natasa and Hardik, as well as their friends and family have been sharing photos from their wedding celebrations. Hardik and Natasa are the newest celebrity couple to celebrate their commitment in 2023, after cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, as well as designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra, married in recent weeks.

