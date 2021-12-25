Harnaaz Sandhu asks why Steve Harvey asking her to meow is 'inappropriate': 'I got to showcase one of my big talents'

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is back in India after winning the crown for the country. She is the first woman to secure the win in 21 years after Lara Dutta won the pageant in 2000.

While the win has made people across the country proud, some were even left disappointed by one moment during the ceremony. Host Steve Harvey had asked Harnaaz to showcase her ‘talent’ and meow like a cat. While Harnaaz obliged, many were offended on her behalf.

Speaking to India Today, Harnaaz said that she didn't mind it. Instead, Steve's question and the meowing actually made her comfortable. “Why do you think it is inappropriate for a beauty pageant? If you think beauty pageants are all about perfections, then I am sorry to say, it is not like that. I am happy that Steve, such a spontaneous and wonderful personality (one of my favourite personalities as well) asked me such a question that I could be myself on the stage and I got to showcase one of my big talents,” she said.

“After that, I was feeling so comfortable and I knew whatever I will do, I will enjoy the process. So, I am happy Steve asked me the question,” she added.

Steve asked Harnaaz during the ceremony, "I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one." Harnaaz laughed and replied, "Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage." She added, "I have to do this, I have no other option." She then started meowing like a cat. Steve moved forward and started asking questions to other contestants.

Post her win, Harnaaz already has two upcoming Punjabi films in her kitty and hopes to venture into Bollywood sometime soon. "I hope to see myself there because that has always been my passion, but I do not want to be a normal actress. I want to be an actress who is very influential, who chooses strong characters that break stigmas and stereotypes around who women are and what all they can do," Harnaaz told ANI.

