Harnaaz Sandhu does namaste as paparazzo tells her 'keep making India proud' at airport. Watch

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu bowed her head and put namaste (greeting with folded hands) as a paparazzo told her to keep making India proud. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo shared a video of Harnaaz at the Mumbai airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Harnaaz Sandhu wore a green and white satin outfit and paired it with golden coloured heels. She kept her hair loose, wore a mask and also a face shield. As she was asked to pose for pictures, a paparazzo told her, "Ma'am, aese hi humara desh ka naam roshan karo (Ma'am, keep making India proud like this)."

Harnaaz immediately bowed her head and folded her hands, responding with a namaste. She also said, "Thank you." Later, she took off her mask and shield, waved at the paparazzi and fans. She also gave flying kisses to fans who called out her name.

Harnaaz Sandhu also waved at the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 21-year-old brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. India had earlier won the crown twice with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Last month, speaking with news agency ANI, Harnaaz had spoken about doing films in Bollywood. "I hope to see myself there because that has always been my passion, but I do not want to be a normal actress. I want to be an actress who is very influential, who chooses strong characters that break stigmas and stereotypes around who women are and what all they can do," Harnaaz told ANI. Harnaaz already has two upcoming Punjabi films in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Lara Dutta on Steve Harvey asking Harnaaz Sandhu to meow: 'The idea of it wasn't to ask India a bizarre question'

Harnaaz also said, "Apart from my passions -- modelling and acting, I am very fond of gardening because I have always been close to nature, and I also enjoy cooking. So I am just another normal, like a desi girl, I would say. I like spending time with others because I get to learn a lot from others, and this is life -- when we support each other and learn from each other."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON