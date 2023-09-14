Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says his 'elitist' comment on fake sneakers wasn't to promote Sonam's husband Anand's shoe store

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently defended his remarks after being slammed for urging people not to wear ‘fake sneakers’. Now, he has responded to a person on X (formerly Twitter), who told the actor that they will 'still not buy his brother-in-law’s shoes'. Harsh Varrdhan's sister, actor Sonam Kapoor, is married to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, founder of VegNonVeg, a multi-brand sneakers store. Also read: Internet roasts Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as he tells people not to wear fake sneakers

Harsh Varrdhan ‘couldn’t care less about’ Anand's store

Recently, many on X did not react kindly to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's advice to stay away from wearing knock-off sneakers. The actor's comment backfired as some called it 'elitist'.

One of them also tweeted, "Bruh (brother) we are still not buying your brother-in-law’s shoes (sneakers from Anand Ahuja's store)." In response, the actor tweeted, "I couldn’t care less about that tbh (to be honest)."

The person was reacting to Harsh Varrdhan's earlier tweet, which read, “I know every time I say something there will be people on social media, who don’t know anything about footwear etc. going crazy but a lot of my followers are (sneakers emoji) enthusiasts or are looking to collect and that’s the audience I’m speaking to.”

Harsh Varrdhan's remarks about fake sneakers

The actor, who was last seen in the Netflix film Thar, faced backlash after he wrote on Instagram Stories, "Don't know who needs to hear this, but please stop wearing fake sneakers... if you have a low/moderate budget there's plenty of great options out there. Converse vans basic air force etc... if someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic you can pass them onto someone else that doesn't know what they are and would be happy to wear... but if you are buying your own please do your own diligence... buy from trusted sellers"

He had added, "Also really hope more men/boys look into how they dress and invest well in what they wear.. again doesn't have to be expensive tons and tons of cheap options out there.. but no point wearing a really expensive pair of shoes if you don't know how to put the rest of it together tbh... It's supposed to say something about you... your tastes and preferences…"

His remark was shared by a person on X, who tweeted along with it, "Friends can you like… stop being poor and buy some money??!" Soon after, many on X, called the actor 'elitist' and 'out of touch with reality' for his comment about sneakers.

Reacting to it, the actor had tweeted, "When I put this out I already knew people who don’t know people would come after me etc but the truth is I’ve been doing this for a long time and reps of hyped shoes are more expensive than say a pair of converse old skool vans or used air forces etc."

