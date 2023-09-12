Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor clarifies his elitist 'stop wearing fake sneakers' post: Every time I say something there'll be…

After being called out for asking men not to wear fake sneakers, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has clarified his statement. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday night, he said, when he says 'something there will be people on social media... going crazy'. (Also Read | Internet roasts Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as he tells people not to wear fake sneakers) Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen in Thar.

Harsh Varrdhan clarifies

Harsh Varrdhan responded to a tweet that read, “Friends can you like… stop being poor and buy some money??! (sic).” The actor wrote, "When I put this out I already knew people who don’t know people would come after me etc. But the truth is I’ve been doing this for a long time and reps (replicas) of hyped shoes are more expensive than say a pair of converse old skool vans or used air forces etc."

He also added, "I know every time I say something there will be people on social media who don’t know anything about footwear etc. going crazy but a lot of my followers are (running shoe emoji) enthusiasts or are looking to collect and that’s the audience I’m speaking to. You can now continue going bonkers on here for a temporary release of joy (national flag emoji)."

People react to his comment

Reacting to his tweet, a person wrote, "Time to say the iconic dialogue, 'Kim, there’s people that are dying'." A tweet read, "But what's the problem with wearing duplicate sneakers."

"If people are happy wearing fake sneakers what’s wrong with it? Who are we to decide if they should buy a Bata or Campus or Nike or Adidas? It’s their money let them buy fake or OG," tweeted another X user. Another person wrote, "Yeah you’ve been rich for too long that’s why you have access."

What Harsh Varrdhan said earlier

Earlier, taking to his Instagram Stories, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, "Don't know who needs to hear this, but please stop wearing fake sneakers... if you have a low/moderate budget there's plenty of great options out there. Converse vans basic air force etc... if someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic you can pass them onto someone else that doesn't know what they are and would be happy to wear... but if you are buying you're own please do your own diligence... buy from trusted sellers..."

He further added, "Also really hope more men/boys look into how they dress and invest well in what they wear.. again doesn't have to be expensive tons and tons of cheap options out there.. but no point wearing a really expensive pair of shoes if you don't know how to put the rest of it together tbh... It's supposed to say something about you... your tastes and preferences... there's information everywhere and access don't be lazy... look into it and learn it can be a lot of fun... when we talk about the culture be it sneaker culture or street or whatever it's not about clout it's about your own individuality uniqueness and about how your outfit and choices speak for you and what they represent (Indian flag emoticon)."

About Harsh Varrdhan

Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Thar, which released on Netflix last year. He will be next seen in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. He is the son of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Harsh Varrdhan has two sisters--Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

