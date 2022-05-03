Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says Anil Kapoor steals his food; Anil replies, 'Itne saalo se paala, thoda khaana hi de de'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and his father Anil Kapoor, who will soon be seen together in western noir thriller Thar, recently indulged in a fun banter as they promoted their film. While Harsh claimed that Anil Kapoor has the habit of eating food meant for other people, the latter pulled his leg for having a problem with spending food on him. Also Read| Anil Kapoor says son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the star of Thar: 'Hum to aise hi supporting actor hain'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harsh had previously worked with his father in the 2020 film AKvsAK, where Anil starred in a guest appearance. This is the first time that they have worked together on a full-length feature film. Asked about the one thing that they noticed about each other during the process of filming that they weren't aware of despite sharing a home for so many years, Harsh said it's Anil's eating habits.

He told Zoom, "He eats everybody else's food." When asked doesn't both of their lunches come from the same place, Harsh replied, "Still, even if he has the same thing, same dish. He has to put his hand in your food. Anyway, I eat so less, look at my size. But still (he does this)." In response, Anil said, "What I noticed about him is that I am a very big-hearted person, I can share my food with anyone, but these people are like 'Don't touch this. Mera Khaana aap nahi khaa sakte (you can't eat my food).' Khaana hi kha raha hu yaar. Tereko itne saalo se paala hai, thoda khaana to de de mujhe (I am only eating food. I have raised you for so many years, at least give me some food)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil added that another thing he has noticed about his son is that he is not a hugger. He said, "He's not living with us now. He has moved out and is living on his own. I don't know what the reason is, leaving all the comforts, and going and living alone. He is not one of those kids who come and hug you and do 'papa papa.' There's nothing like that, we are more like friends. We talk when it's very necessary, but I got more time to spend with him during the shoot of the film, and that's what made my wife (Sunita Kapoor) very jealous that I was spending more time with him."

Thar, directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil and Harsh, will start streaming on Netflix on May 6. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON