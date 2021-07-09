Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he 'almost' got Rajkummar Rao's role in White Tiger, then Priyanka Chopra 'came on board'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has said that he has auditioned for several Hollywood films, including The White Tiger. The role eventually went to Rajkummar Rao. He admitted that he has 'one eye' on the West.

In an interview, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that he believes 'in the power of manifestation' and that he would love to work in Hollywood, if given the chance.

"Might happen, fingers crossed. I've always had one eye on the West. I think my way of working, what I've been exposed to... I don't think I would be out of place. But obviously, it's beyond my control. If something happens, I promise I'll work very hard and seize the opportunity... It's a door that I definitely want to open up for myself."

Asked if he'd ever come close to bagging a part, he said, "The White Tiger, I auditioned for Rajkummar Rao's role. I almost got it, as well. They really liked me for it. But Priyanka (Chopra) came on board, they wanted a slightly older actor, I looked very young. I am a lot younger, and Raj is such a phenomenal actor, but that was kind of a close call."

Based on the novel by Arvind Adiga and directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger debuted on Netflix earlier this year, and went on to score an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Lead actor Adarsh Gourav scored a BAFTA nomination for his performance.

Harsh was most recently seen in Vasan Bala's Spotlight, one of four films in Netflix's anthology series Ray. He debuted with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya, and followed it up with Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He reunited with Motwane for a cameo in the director's AK vs AK. He has also signed a biopic of shooter Abhinav Bindra, in which he will star alongside father Anil Kapoor.