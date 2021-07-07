Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says cousin Arjun Kapoor doesn't get credit for 'what he has been through': 'He lost a parent'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has revealed that he is inspired by his cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor. In a new interview, Harsh Varrdhan spoke about all that Arjun has been through and how people don't give him enough credit for it.

Arjun Kapoor was looking forward to the release of first movie when he lost his mother, Mona Shourie to cancer. When he was a young child, his father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor also divorced Mona and got married to late actor Sridevi.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan about what Arjun means to him, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said, "Inspiration. As a human being. See, Arjun has had a very difficult life. People don't really understand of give him credit for what he has been through on his own to achieve what he has and to be in a position that he is in right now. It is very easy to bring people down. It's the easiest thing to do when you don't understand somebody's struggle.

"You know he has lost a parent. He's had issues growing up. He has physically transformed himself, had mainstream success, he provides for his family on his own. Come on, he's done a lot. So I think I am very inspired by his journey. I don't think I have the kind of strength and determination that Arjun has," he added.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun also spoke of the affect his father's remarriage had on him. He said, "I have gone through personal anguish. I have gone through personal trauma. I have gone through personal upheavals...Growing up as a kid I had to go through the separation of parents...At that point, it was very hard because my father was a high profile man...and the woman he chose to be with was the biggest superstar India has seen if you combine perhaps all the stardom of all the young actors today you would have her star status. So it was very very high profile."

Harsh Varrdhan is the son of Anil Kapoor, who is the brother of Boney Kapoor. Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Netflix's Ray. Arjun was seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson.