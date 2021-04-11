Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says if paparazzi think he's boring and doesn't have a girlfriend, 'so be it'
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has said that he prefers to stay out of the limelight, and that coming up with daily 'gym looks' would drive him crazy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will next be seen in Vasan Bala's segment in the Netflix anthology film Ray.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of actor Anil Kapoor, has said that he values his privacy, and cannot keep up with the demands of posting new 'gym looks' every day.

In an interview, he joked that he is 'a very boring guy', which is why he 'doesn't have a girlfriend'. He said that he prefers talking to the media only about work, and then 'disappearing'.

He told a leading daily, "For me, personally, I don't think I can do the whole gym look every day; I would just go crazy and run away or something (laughs). I need my privacy. The way that I see it -- and maybe it's a bit naive and idealistic -- but I like to do a film, talk about it, and then disappear."

He continued, "I'm a very boring guy, which is why I don't have a girlfriend (chuckles). And if that’s what the paparazzi thinks, so be it. I'm comfortable with that. And I'd rather just honestly do the films and have people say good things about the work. But then again the limelight works for some people, they're really good at it. But I don't really have a problem with being out of the limelight."

Rishi would follow a gossip site to keep tabs on son Ranbir, Abhishek reveals

Kumar Sanu: Even if Saajan Chale Sasural songs are recreated, it won’t affect the legacy of the film’s music

Sara Ali Khan calls herself 'real talent', as she sings qawwali on vacation

Katrina Kaif's fans wish her speedy recovery as she quarantines with Covid-19

Harsh made his debut with the ill-fated Mirzya, and followed it up with another box office disappointment, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He was featured in a cameo in last year's AK vs AK, starring his father and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as exaggerated versions of themselves.

Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor clarifies diss against Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi in AK vs AK: ‘I’m not actually like that’

He will next be seen in director Vasan Bala's segment in the upcoming Netflix anthology film Ray, based on the short stories of Satyajit Ray. He said that filming on the Abhinav Bindra biopic, in which he stars, once again, with his father, will commence towards the end of 2022.

