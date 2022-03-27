Harshaali Malhotra is waiting for 'uncle' Salman Khan's call for Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel: 'I hope I have a role'

Harshaali Malhotra, who was seen with Salman Khan in the 2015 comedy-drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has expressed excitement to work in the sequel of the film. The film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Om Puri, and Sharat Saxena, had become a box office hit after its release in 2015. The Kabir Khan-directorial told the story of Pawan, a devotee of Lord Hanuman, who finds a speech-impaired girl lost in Haryana. He soon learns that the girl belongs to Pakistan and he sets out to the country to reunite her with her family. Also Read| Harshaali Malhotra recreates Kareena Kapoor's scene from Jab We Met, repeats 'main bhaag rahi hoon' line. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harshaali Malhotra, who played the young girl in the first movie, is eager to work on its sequel. She said that she is waiting for a call from Salman, whom she refers to as uncle, to be told that she has to join the shooting for the film.

She told Pinkvilla, “I am super duper excited. Now, all I hope is Salman uncle calls and says that we need to start preparing for the film, and I’ll immediately join him. Ever since the announcement has been made, many people have been tagging me on social media wanting to know more about the project. I am waiting for it to start soon, and I hope that I have a role in it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that he will start writing the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel around May. The second instalment, which is titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan, will continue from where the first movie ended.

Harshaali was only seven and studying in the first standard when she shot for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She is 13 now and said that she sometimes wonders if it was really her when she watches the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling the old days of working with Salman Khan, Harshaali said, “We used to have a lot of fun while filming. We would go on ATV rides, and even play table tennis. I remember once while shooting when I wasn’t feeling well, he had said that when an actor is unwell, it shouldn’t reflect in their acting. I still follow that advice.” She also said that she stays in touch with the actor and never misses to wish him on his birthday.

Harshaali had also praised Salman when she received Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2022 in January for her work in the film. She wrote on her Instagram account alongside a picture of herself with the award, "This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchhabra uncle for believing in me…And for full Bajrangi bhaijaan team."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON