Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra from Bajrangi Bhaijaan lip-syncs to song from Salman Khan’s Veer. Watch

Remember Harshaali Malhotra who played the role of Munni in the 2015 Salman Khan movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan and won people's hearts? The cute actor is a teenager now and she often takes to Instagram to share various videos. In her latest share, she posted a video of her lip syncing to a popular song Salaam Aaya from the movie Veer starring Salman Khan and Zareen Khan.

“Haule se salaam aaya…,” Malhotra wrote a line from the song as the caption of the video. The clip shows her wearing traditional attire and sitting on the floor. We won't give away everything, so take a look at her performance.

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has also accumulated nearly 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Nice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. A few also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?