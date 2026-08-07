Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Sheikh matching vacation posts spark dating rumours; fans say, ‘This is Sanam Teri Kasam 2’

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh have sparked dating rumours with their latest Instagram posts. Rane recently shared photos from his latest holiday destination. Around the same time, Sanjeeda also posted pictures from what appeared to be the same vacation spot and Airbnb, leading fans to believe the two were holidaying together.

Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda dating?

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh spark dating rumours.

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Fans were quick to spot the connection in Harshvardhan's post. He shared a photo of two cups of tea and another of himself preparing eggs. Fans noticed Sanjeeda holding the other cup in one of the photos she shared from the same location, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Other similarities in their posts also caught fans' attention. In Rane's post, he is seen preparing an omelette using what appears to be the same pan and gas stove seen in Sanjeeda's pictures. The balcony in the background, where Sanjeeda is seen relaxing, also looks identical to the one featured in Rane's post, with lush greenery and the same wood table visible in both.

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Fans react

{{^usCountry}} Fans stormed the comments section, weighing in on the possibility of the two dating. One comment read, "I think another cup is for Sanjeeda..... telling her latest post." Another comment read, "So it means both are dating😂😂😂." One more comment read, "Finally it's confirmed. She is the girl. This is Sanam Teri Kasam 2." For the unversed, Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh have worked together in Taish (2020), in which Rane played the role of a gangster. About Harshvardhan Rane {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans stormed the comments section, weighing in on the possibility of the two dating. One comment read, "I think another cup is for Sanjeeda..... telling her latest post." Another comment read, "So it means both are dating😂😂😂." One more comment read, "Finally it's confirmed. She is the girl. This is Sanam Teri Kasam 2." For the unversed, Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh have worked together in Taish (2020), in which Rane played the role of a gangster. About Harshvardhan Rane {{/usCountry}}

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Rane made his screen debut with the Telugu film Thakita Thakita (2010) and made his Hindi film debut with Sanam Teri Kasam (2016). The film witnessed a massive resurgence after its re-release in 2025. He began his acting career with a brief stint on television in Left Right Left (2007–2008) before starring in Telugu films such as Naa Ishtam (2012), Avunu (2012), Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013), and Anaamika (2014). The actor has also appeared in Hindi films, including Paltan and Haseen Dillruba. He was last seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and has Force 3 and Kun Faya Kun in the pipeline.

About Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh rose to fame with television shows such as Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa (2006), Kayamath, and Ek Hasina Thi (2014). She recently featured in mainstream projects, including Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter (2024) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama series Heeramandi (2024).